Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 41.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.89 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened and closed at 41.98. The high for the day was 42.4, while the low was 39.89. The market capitalization stood at 9931.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,875,787 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹41.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,875,787 shares and closed at a price of 41.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!