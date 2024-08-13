IFCI Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹68.39 and closed at ₹70.72. The stock reached a high of ₹76.5 and a low of ₹68.25. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹19366.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹13.53. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,401,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹74.58. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 410.03% to ₹74.58. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|33.48%
|6 Months
|25.99%
|YTD
|154.58%
|1 Year
|410.03%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.73
|Support 1
|69.29
|Resistance 2
|81.36
|Support 2
|64.48
|Resistance 3
|86.17
|Support 3
|60.85
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.5 & ₹68.25 yesterday to end at ₹74.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.