IFCI Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 4.78 %. The stock closed at 70.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.1 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at 68.39 and closed at 70.72. The stock reached a high of 76.5 and a low of 68.25. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 19366.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 91.39 and a low of 13.53. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,401,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 74.58. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 410.03% to 74.58. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months33.48%
6 Months25.99%
YTD154.58%
1 Year410.03%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.73Support 169.29
Resistance 281.36Support 264.48
Resistance 386.17Support 360.85
13 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 80211 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 76.5 & 68.25 yesterday to end at 74.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

