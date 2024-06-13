Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 66.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.72 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 66.91 and closed at 66.31, with a high of 67.32 and a low of 64.4. The market capitalization stood at 16,915.16 crore. The 52-week high was 71.7 and the low was 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 7,544,932 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹66.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 67.32 & 64.4 yesterday to end at 66.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

