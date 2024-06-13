IFCI Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹66.91 and closed at ₹66.31, with a high of ₹67.32 and a low of ₹64.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,915.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 7,544,932 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹66.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.32 & ₹64.4 yesterday to end at ₹66.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend