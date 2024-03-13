IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in trading today

IFCI stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 39.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.73 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at ₹39.09 and closed at ₹39.89 with a high of ₹41.88 and a low of ₹37.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹9891.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4842413 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:11 AM IST
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-9.59%
3 Months
33.76%
6 Months
149.84%
YTD
35.85%
1 Year
270.09%
13 Mar 2024, 09:04:21 AM IST
13 Mar 2024, 08:02:35 AM IST
