IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at ₹39.09 and closed at ₹39.89 with a high of ₹41.88 and a low of ₹37.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹9891.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4842413 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.59%
|3 Months
|33.76%
|6 Months
|149.84%
|YTD
|35.85%
|1 Year
|270.09%
The IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹39.73 with a net change of -0.16 and a percent change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock for further developments.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,842,413 and the closing price was ₹39.89.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!