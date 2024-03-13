Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 39.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.73 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at 39.09 and closed at 39.89 with a high of 41.88 and a low of 37.9. The market capitalization stood at 9891.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7 and the 52-week low was 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4842413 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.59%
3 Months33.76%
6 Months149.84%
YTD35.85%
1 Year270.09%
13 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹39.73, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹39.89

The IFCI stock is currently priced at 39.73 with a net change of -0.16 and a percent change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor the stock for further developments.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹39.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,842,413 and the closing price was 39.89.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!