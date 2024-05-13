Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 52.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.42 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 51.23 and closed at 50.57. The high for the day was 52.9, while the low was 49.1. The market capitalization of IFCI was 13648.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4,472,859 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹51.42, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹52.22

IFCI share price is at 51.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 49.8 and 53.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 49.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 53.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IFCI has decreased by -1.21% and is currently trading at 51.59. Over the past year, IFCI shares have increased by 350.00% to reach 51.59. In contrast, the Nifty has gained 20.42% to reach 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-17.05%
6 Months128.95%
YTD79.07%
1 Year350.0%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.65Support 149.8
Resistance 255.2Support 247.5
Resistance 357.5Support 345.95
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26955 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹50.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 52.9 & 49.1 yesterday to end at 50.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

