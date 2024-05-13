IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Slides in Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹51.23 and closed at ₹50.57. The high for the day was ₹52.9, while the low was ₹49.1. The market capitalization of IFCI was ₹13648.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the 52-week low is ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4,472,859 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI share price is at ₹51.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹49.8 and ₹53.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹49.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 53.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IFCI has decreased by -1.21% and is currently trading at ₹51.59. Over the past year, IFCI shares have increased by 350.00% to reach ₹51.59. In contrast, the Nifty has gained 20.42% to reach 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-17.05%
|6 Months
|128.95%
|YTD
|79.07%
|1 Year
|350.0%
The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.65
|Support 1
|49.8
|Resistance 2
|55.2
|Support 2
|47.5
|Resistance 3
|57.5
|Support 3
|45.95
The trading volume yesterday was 10.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹52.9 & ₹49.1 yesterday to end at ₹50.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!