IFCI Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹74.79 and closed at ₹74.1, with a high of ₹75.2 and a low of ₹71.33. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18,820.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹91.39 and ₹13.53, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,497,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.2 & ₹71.33 yesterday to end at ₹72.01. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.