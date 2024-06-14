Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 64.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.21 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 65.47 and closed at 64.72. The high for the day was 66.5 and the low was 63.8. The market capitalization stood at 16,781.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 71.7 and 11.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,955,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 165.87Support 163.19
Resistance 267.51Support 262.15
Resistance 368.55Support 360.51
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42925 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹64.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 66.5 & 63.8 yesterday to end at 64.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.