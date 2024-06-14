IFCI Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹65.47 and closed at ₹64.72. The high for the day was ₹66.5 and the low was ₹63.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,781.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹71.7 and ₹11.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,955,753 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|65.87
|Support 1
|63.19
|Resistance 2
|67.51
|Support 2
|62.15
|Resistance 3
|68.55
|Support 3
|60.51
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.5 & ₹63.8 yesterday to end at ₹64.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend