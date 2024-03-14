IFCI Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

IFCI stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 39.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.75 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹39.76 and closed at ₹39.73. The stock's high for the day was ₹40.1, while the low was ₹37.75. With a market capitalization of ₹9398.28 crore, IFCI had a 52-week high of ₹71.7 and a 52-week low of ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 2,313,896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST
