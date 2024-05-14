LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in today's trading session

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Trade

IFCI stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 50.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.8 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.