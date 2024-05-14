IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in today's trading session

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹52.51 and closed at ₹52.22. The stock reached a high of ₹52.64 and a low of ₹49.70 during the trading day. With a market capitalization of ₹13,279.66 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.70 and the low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,880,005 shares traded.
IFCI share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 70.18% higher than yesterday
The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is 70.18% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹53.4, up by 5.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate potential further price declines.
IFCI share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI touched a high of 54.0 & a low of 51.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.38
|Support 1
|51.93
|Resistance 2
|55.41
|Support 2
|50.51
|Resistance 3
|56.83
|Support 3
|49.48
IFCI Live Updates
IFCI share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IFCI's stock price increased by 3.5% to reach ₹52.59, outperforming its peers. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Aavas Financiers are both declining, Manappuram Finance and Canfin Homes, on the other hand, are experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|317.1
|-0.6
|-0.19
|388.1
|239.5
|15820.88
|Manappuram Finance
|176.4
|2.95
|1.7
|207.3
|108.15
|14930.4
|IFCI
|52.59
|1.78
|3.5
|71.7
|10.95
|13092.88
|Aavas Financiers
|1570.0
|-10.3
|-0.65
|1815.0
|1307.1
|12424.93
|Canfin Homes
|742.55
|4.3
|0.58
|905.0
|641.25
|9888.2
IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹51.8, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹50.81
IFCI share price is at ₹51.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹49.33 and ₹52.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹49.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 52.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
IFCI's share price has increased by 1.65% and is currently trading at ₹51.65. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 337.93% to ₹51.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|-15.77%
|6 Months
|103.2%
|YTD
|74.27%
|1 Year
|337.93%
IFCI share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|52.33
|Support 1
|49.33
|Resistance 2
|54.02
|Support 2
|48.02
|Resistance 3
|55.33
|Support 3
|46.33
IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27613 k
The trading volume yesterday was 20.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹52.64 & ₹49.7 yesterday to end at ₹52.22. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
