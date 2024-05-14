Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 50.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.8 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI opened at 52.51 and closed at 52.22. The stock reached a high of 52.64 and a low of 49.70 during the trading day. With a market capitalization of 13,279.66 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI was 71.70 and the low was 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,880,005 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST IFCI share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 70.18% higher than yesterday

The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is 70.18% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 53.4, up by 5.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate potential further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI touched a high of 54.0 & a low of 51.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.38Support 151.93
Resistance 255.41Support 250.51
Resistance 356.83Support 349.48
14 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IFCI's stock price increased by 3.5% to reach 52.59, outperforming its peers. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Aavas Financiers are both declining, Manappuram Finance and Canfin Homes, on the other hand, are experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India317.1-0.6-0.19388.1239.515820.88
Manappuram Finance176.42.951.7207.3108.1514930.4
IFCI52.591.783.571.710.9513092.88
Aavas Financiers1570.0-10.3-0.651815.01307.112424.93
Canfin Homes742.554.30.58905.0641.259888.2
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹51.8, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹50.81

IFCI share price is at 51.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 49.33 and 52.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 49.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 52.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

IFCI's share price has increased by 1.65% and is currently trading at 51.65. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 337.93% to 51.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months-15.77%
6 Months103.2%
YTD74.27%
1 Year337.93%
14 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 152.33Support 149.33
Resistance 254.02Support 248.02
Resistance 355.33Support 346.33
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27613 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 52.64 & 49.7 yesterday to end at 52.22. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.