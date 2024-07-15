Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 12.09 %. The stock closed at 62.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.62 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at 62.45 and closed at 62.11. The day's high was 72 and the low was 62.35. The market capitalization was 18,195.82 crore. The 52-week high was 72 and the low was 12.28. The BSE volume was 25,105,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 6.71% and is currently trading at 74.29. Over the past year, IFCI's share price has soared by 463.32% to reach 74.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.22%
3 Months42.08%
6 Months125.15%
YTD138.66%
1 Year463.32%
15 Jul 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to buy or sell: IFCI to Railtel — Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks today

Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Railtel, IRFC, HPL, Cantabil, and Sonata Software

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-or-sell-ifci-to-railtel-sumeet-bagadia-recommends-these-five-breakout-stocks-today-11721007822990.html

15 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 173.48Support 163.79
Resistance 277.58Support 258.2
Resistance 383.17Support 354.1
15 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 225 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37077 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 508.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 200 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹62.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72 & 62.35 yesterday to end at 69.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.