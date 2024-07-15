IFCI Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at ₹62.45 and closed at ₹62.11. The day's high was ₹72 and the low was ₹62.35. The market capitalization was ₹18,195.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹72 and the low was ₹12.28. The BSE volume was 25,105,459 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 6.71% and is currently trading at ₹74.29. Over the past year, IFCI's share price has soared by 463.32% to reach ₹74.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.22%
|3 Months
|42.08%
|6 Months
|125.15%
|YTD
|138.66%
|1 Year
|463.32%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|73.48
|Support 1
|63.79
|Resistance 2
|77.58
|Support 2
|58.2
|Resistance 3
|83.17
|Support 3
|54.1
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 508.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 200 mn & BSE volume was 25 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72 & ₹62.35 yesterday to end at ₹69.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend