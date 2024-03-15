Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 37.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.63 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 36.01 and closed at 37.75. The stock reached a high of 39.63 and a low of 35.87. The market capitalization stood at 9866.32 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7 and the low was 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,214,891 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹37.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on BSE had a volume of 4,214,891 shares with a closing price of 37.75.

