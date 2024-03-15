IFCI Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹36.01 and closed at ₹37.75. The stock reached a high of ₹39.63 and a low of ₹35.87. The market capitalization stood at ₹9866.32 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,214,891 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹37.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IFCI on BSE had a volume of 4,214,891 shares with a closing price of ₹37.75.