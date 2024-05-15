Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at 54.05, up 1.31% from yesterday's 53.35

39 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 53.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.05 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Highlights

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 51.3, closed at 50.81, with a high of 54 and a low of 51.2. The market capitalization stood at 13,943.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 71.7 and 10.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,799,045 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50%, while its return on investment (ROI) was 1.78%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a negative EPS growth and a decrease in revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a percentage growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price rose by 1.31% to reach 54.05, outperforming its peers in the market. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India is experiencing a decline, Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India316.85-3.45-1.08388.1239.515808.41
Manappuram Finance179.53.552.02207.3108.1515192.79
IFCI54.050.71.3171.710.9513456.36
Aavas Financiers1581.120.351.31815.01307.112512.78
Canfin Homes753.02.750.37905.0641.2510027.36
15 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of 53.04 and a high of 54.75 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI closed today at ₹54.05, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at 54.05 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 54.9 , 55.75 , 56.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 53.1 , 52.15 , 51.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -18.07% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 3 PM is 18.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 54.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹53.97, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at 53.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.67 and 54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days50.98
10 Days50.19
20 Days47.22
50 Days44.49
100 Days42.61
300 Days31.43
15 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -18.75% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is down by 18.75% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 54.14, showing a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 54.31 and 53.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 53.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 54.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.3Support 153.65
Resistance 254.72Support 253.42
Resistance 354.95Support 353.0
15 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹54.11, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 54.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.67 and 54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.91% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is 19.91% lower than yesterday, with the price at 54.08, down by 1.37%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 54.69 and 53.51 in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 53.51 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 54.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.31Support 153.93
Resistance 254.47Support 253.71
Resistance 354.69Support 353.55
15 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of 53.04 and a high of 54.75 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.36% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for IFCI until 12 AM is down by 17.36% compared to yesterday, with the price at 54.14, a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a peak of 54.6 and a low of 53.42 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 53.74 and 54.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.69Support 153.51
Resistance 255.23Support 252.87
Resistance 355.87Support 352.33
15 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days50.98
10 Days50.19
20 Days47.22
50 Days44.49
100 Days42.61
300 Days31.43
15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹54.26, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 54.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.67 and 54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.11% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is down by 33.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 54, showing a decrease of 1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 54.31 and 53.01 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 53.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 54.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.74Support 153.19
Resistance 254.02Support 252.92
Resistance 354.29Support 352.64
15 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹53.6, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at 53.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.67 and 54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.43% to reach 53.58, outperforming its peers. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Canfin Homes are experiencing a decline, Manappuram Finance and Aavas Financiers are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations of 0.12% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India317.95-2.35-0.73388.1239.515863.29
Manappuram Finance180.44.452.53207.3108.1515268.96
IFCI53.580.230.4371.710.9513339.35
Aavas Financiers1570.59.750.621815.01307.112428.89
Canfin Homes750.05-0.2-0.03905.0641.259988.08
15 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.38% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 10 AM is 19.38% lower than yesterday, with the price at 53.6, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 54.6 & a low of 53.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.31Support 153.01
Resistance 255.11Support 252.51
Resistance 355.61Support 351.71
15 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI increased by 1.24% today, reaching 54.01, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aptus Value Housing Finance India is declining, but Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India316.45-3.85-1.2388.1239.515788.45
Manappuram Finance180.154.22.39207.3108.1515247.8
IFCI54.010.661.2471.710.9513446.4
Aavas Financiers1590.029.251.871815.01307.112583.21
Canfin Homes755.855.60.75905.0641.2510065.31
15 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹54.45, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹53.35

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 54.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.67 and 54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 53.60. Over the past year, IFCI shares have experienced a significant gain of 361.90%, reaching 53.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.88%
3 Months-6.67%
6 Months113.4%
YTD83.02%
1 Year361.9%
15 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.57Support 151.67
Resistance 255.78Support 249.98
Resistance 357.47Support 348.77
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29214 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹50.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 54 & 51.2 yesterday to end at 50.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.