IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at 54.05, up 1.31% from yesterday's 53.35

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹51.3, closed at ₹50.81, with a high of ₹54 and a low of ₹51.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,943.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹71.7 and ₹10.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,799,045 shares traded.
Disclaimer
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50%, while its return on investment (ROI) was 1.78%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a negative EPS growth and a decrease in revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a percentage growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price rose by 1.31% to reach ₹54.05, outperforming its peers in the market. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India is experiencing a decline, Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|316.85
|-3.45
|-1.08
|388.1
|239.5
|15808.41
|Manappuram Finance
|179.5
|3.55
|2.02
|207.3
|108.15
|15192.79
|IFCI
|54.05
|0.7
|1.31
|71.7
|10.95
|13456.36
|Aavas Financiers
|1581.1
|20.35
|1.3
|1815.0
|1307.1
|12512.78
|Canfin Homes
|753.0
|2.75
|0.37
|905.0
|641.25
|10027.36
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹53.04 and a high of ₹54.75 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at ₹54.05 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 54.9 , 55.75 , 56.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 53.1 , 52.15 , 51.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 3 PM is 18.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹54.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at ₹53.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.67 and ₹54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|50.98
|10 Days
|50.19
|20 Days
|47.22
|50 Days
|44.49
|100 Days
|42.61
|300 Days
|31.43
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is down by 18.75% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹54.14, showing a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 54.31 and 53.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 53.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 54.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.3
|Support 1
|53.65
|Resistance 2
|54.72
|Support 2
|53.42
|Resistance 3
|54.95
|Support 3
|53.0
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹54.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.67 and ₹54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is 19.91% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹54.08, down by 1.37%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 54.69 and 53.51 in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 53.51 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 54.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.31
|Support 1
|53.93
|Resistance 2
|54.47
|Support 2
|53.71
|Resistance 3
|54.69
|Support 3
|53.55
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹53.04 and a high of ₹54.75 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for IFCI until 12 AM is down by 17.36% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹54.14, a decrease of 1.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a peak of 54.6 and a low of 53.42 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 53.74 and 54.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.69
|Support 1
|53.51
|Resistance 2
|55.23
|Support 2
|52.87
|Resistance 3
|55.87
|Support 3
|52.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|50.98
|10 Days
|50.19
|20 Days
|47.22
|50 Days
|44.49
|100 Days
|42.61
|300 Days
|31.43
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹54.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.67 and ₹54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is down by 33.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹54, showing a decrease of 1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 54.31 and 53.01 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 53.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 54.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.74
|Support 1
|53.19
|Resistance 2
|54.02
|Support 2
|52.92
|Resistance 3
|54.29
|Support 3
|52.64
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at ₹53.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.67 and ₹54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.43% to reach ₹53.58, outperforming its peers. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Canfin Homes are experiencing a decline, Manappuram Finance and Aavas Financiers are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations of 0.12% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|317.95
|-2.35
|-0.73
|388.1
|239.5
|15863.29
|Manappuram Finance
|180.4
|4.45
|2.53
|207.3
|108.15
|15268.96
|IFCI
|53.58
|0.23
|0.43
|71.7
|10.95
|13339.35
|Aavas Financiers
|1570.5
|9.75
|0.62
|1815.0
|1307.1
|12428.89
|Canfin Homes
|750.05
|-0.2
|-0.03
|905.0
|641.25
|9988.08
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 10 AM is 19.38% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹53.6, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 54.6 & a low of 53.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.31
|Support 1
|53.01
|Resistance 2
|55.11
|Support 2
|52.51
|Resistance 3
|55.61
|Support 3
|51.71
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI increased by 1.24% today, reaching ₹54.01, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aptus Value Housing Finance India is declining, but Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|316.45
|-3.85
|-1.2
|388.1
|239.5
|15788.45
|Manappuram Finance
|180.15
|4.2
|2.39
|207.3
|108.15
|15247.8
|IFCI
|54.01
|0.66
|1.24
|71.7
|10.95
|13446.4
|Aavas Financiers
|1590.0
|29.25
|1.87
|1815.0
|1307.1
|12583.21
|Canfin Homes
|755.85
|5.6
|0.75
|905.0
|641.25
|10065.31
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹54.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.67 and ₹54.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹53.60. Over the past year, IFCI shares have experienced a significant gain of 361.90%, reaching ₹53.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.88%
|3 Months
|-6.67%
|6 Months
|113.4%
|YTD
|83.02%
|1 Year
|361.9%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.57
|Support 1
|51.67
|Resistance 2
|55.78
|Support 2
|49.98
|Resistance 3
|57.47
|Support 3
|48.77
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹54 & ₹51.2 yesterday to end at ₹50.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!