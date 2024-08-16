Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 72.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.36 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at 72.56 and closed slightly lower at 72.01. The stock reached a high of 72.68 and dipped to a low of 69.75. The market capitalization stood at 18,389.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of 91.39 and a low of 13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2,937,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at 71.58. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 392.10% to 71.58. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.2%
3 Months20.12%
6 Months29.59%
YTD141.41%
1 Year392.1%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.08Support 169.19
Resistance 273.8Support 268.02
Resistance 374.97Support 366.3
16 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 69440 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹72.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.68 & 69.75 yesterday to end at 70.36. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

