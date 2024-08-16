IFCI Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹72.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹72.01. The stock reached a high of ₹72.68 and dipped to a low of ₹69.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,389.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2,937,099 shares.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at ₹71.58. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 392.10% to ₹71.58. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.2%
|3 Months
|20.12%
|6 Months
|29.59%
|YTD
|141.41%
|1 Year
|392.1%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.08
|Support 1
|69.19
|Resistance 2
|73.8
|Support 2
|68.02
|Resistance 3
|74.97
|Support 3
|66.3
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.68 & ₹69.75 yesterday to end at ₹70.36. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.