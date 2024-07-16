Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 8.65 %. The stock closed at 69.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.64 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 70.8 and closed at 69.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 79, while the low was 70.19. The market capitalization stands at 19,769.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 72, with the low at 12.28. The BSE volume for the day was 23,324,058 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 199 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45187 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 342.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 176 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹69.62 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 79 & 70.19 yesterday to end at 75.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

