IFCI Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹70.8 and closed at ₹69.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹79, while the low was ₹70.19. The market capitalization stands at ₹19,769.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹72, with the low at ₹12.28. The BSE volume for the day was 23,324,058 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 342.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 176 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79 & ₹70.19 yesterday to end at ₹75.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend