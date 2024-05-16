IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at ₹55.88, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹53.71, reached a high of ₹54.75, and a low of ₹53.04 before closing at ₹53.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹14126.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the 52-week low is ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4783445 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50% and its return on investment (ROI) was 1.78%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -4.95% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 17744.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price rose by 3.39% to reach ₹55.88, outperforming its peers. Aptus Value Housing Finance India saw a decline, while Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|312.7
|-3.6
|-1.14
|388.1
|239.5
|15601.35
|Manappuram Finance
|185.3
|5.8
|3.23
|207.3
|108.15
|15683.69
|IFCI
|55.88
|1.83
|3.39
|71.7
|10.95
|13911.96
|Aavas Financiers
|1589.95
|13.05
|0.83
|1815.0
|1307.1
|12582.82
|Canfin Homes
|761.75
|9.5
|1.26
|905.0
|641.25
|10143.88
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IFCI reached a high of ₹57.5 and a low of ₹54.3 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.37% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IFCI by 3 PM is 94.37% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹55.88, up by 3.39%. Volume traded is a critical indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI closed today at ₹55.88, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at ₹55.88 - a 3.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 57.33 , 59.02 , 60.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 54.18 , 52.72 , 51.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹55.63, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹54.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹55.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹55.75 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|51.86
|10 Days
|50.94
|20 Days
|47.51
|50 Days
|44.57
|100 Days
|42.87
|300 Days
|31.63
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 110.90% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is 110.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹55.75, up by 3.15%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 56.3 and 55.36 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 55.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 56.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.18
|Support 1
|55.3
|Resistance 2
|56.73
|Support 2
|54.97
|Resistance 3
|57.06
|Support 3
|54.42
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹56.15, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹54.9 & second resistance of ₹55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 113.32% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is 113.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹55.68, up by 3.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a peak of 56.55 and a trough of 55.61 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 55.69 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 55.04 and 54.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.3
|Support 1
|55.36
|Resistance 2
|56.89
|Support 2
|55.01
|Resistance 3
|57.24
|Support 3
|54.42
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹54.3 and a high of ₹57.5 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 116.39% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IFCI until 12 AM has increased by 116.39% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹56.5, showing a 4.53% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 56.97 and 55.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 55.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 56.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.95
|Support 1
|55.69
|Resistance 2
|57.56
|Support 2
|55.04
|Resistance 3
|58.21
|Support 3
|54.43
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹56.4, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹54.9 & second resistance of ₹55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 156.41% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IFCI until 11 AM has increased by 156.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹56.05, up by 3.7%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 57.75 and 55.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 55.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 57.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.97
|Support 1
|55.4
|Resistance 2
|57.9
|Support 2
|54.76
|Resistance 3
|58.54
|Support 3
|53.83
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹56, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹54.9 & second resistance of ₹55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 135.94% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is 135.94% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹56.9, up by 5.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 57.5 & a low of 55.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.75
|Support 1
|55.62
|Resistance 2
|58.69
|Support 2
|54.43
|Resistance 3
|59.88
|Support 3
|53.49
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹55.81, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹54.05
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹54.9 & second resistance of ₹55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price has increased by 3.50% and is currently trading at ₹55.94. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 361.97%, reaching ₹55.94. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.15%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|115.77%
|YTD
|85.42%
|1 Year
|361.97%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.9
|Support 1
|53.1
|Resistance 2
|55.75
|Support 2
|52.15
|Resistance 3
|56.7
|Support 3
|51.3
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29567 k
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹53.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.75 & ₹53.04 yesterday to end at ₹53.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
