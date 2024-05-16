IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at 55.88, up 3.39% from yesterday's 54.05

Hello User
IFCI closed today at 55.88, up 3.39% from yesterday's 54.05

40 min read . 16 May 2024
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 54.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.88 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Highlights

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 53.71, reached a high of 54.75, and a low of 53.04 before closing at 53.35. The market capitalization stood at 14126.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4783445 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50% and its return on investment (ROI) was 1.78%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

16 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -4.95% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 17744.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price rose by 3.39% to reach 55.88, outperforming its peers. Aptus Value Housing Finance India saw a decline, while Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India312.7-3.6-1.14388.1239.515601.35
Manappuram Finance185.35.83.23207.3108.1515683.69
IFCI55.881.833.3971.710.9513911.96
Aavas Financiers1589.9513.050.831815.01307.112582.82
Canfin Homes761.759.51.26905.0641.2510143.88
16 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IFCI reached a high of 57.5 and a low of 54.3 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.37% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IFCI by 3 PM is 94.37% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 55.88, up by 3.39%. Volume traded is a critical indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI closed today at ₹55.88, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at 55.88 - a 3.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 57.33 , 59.02 , 60.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 54.18 , 52.72 , 51.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹55.63, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 54.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 55.75. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 55.75 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days51.86
10 Days50.94
20 Days47.51
50 Days44.57
100 Days42.87
300 Days31.63
16 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 110.90% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is 110.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at 55.75, up by 3.15%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 56.3 and 55.36 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 55.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 56.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.18Support 155.3
Resistance 256.73Support 254.97
Resistance 357.06Support 354.42
16 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹56.15, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 54.9 & second resistance of 55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 113.32% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is 113.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at 55.68, up by 3.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a peak of 56.55 and a trough of 55.61 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 55.69 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 55.04 and 54.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.3Support 155.36
Resistance 256.89Support 255.01
Resistance 357.24Support 354.42
16 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated between a low of 54.3 and a high of 57.5 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 116.39% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IFCI until 12 AM has increased by 116.39% compared to yesterday, with the price at 56.5, showing a 4.53% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 56.97 and 55.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 55.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 56.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.95Support 155.69
Resistance 257.56Support 255.04
Resistance 358.21Support 354.43
16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days51.86
10 Days50.94
20 Days47.51
50 Days44.57
100 Days42.87
300 Days31.63
16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹56.4, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 54.9 & second resistance of 55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 156.41% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IFCI until 11 AM has increased by 156.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at 56.05, up by 3.7%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 57.75 and 55.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 55.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 57.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.97Support 155.4
Resistance 257.9Support 254.76
Resistance 358.54Support 353.83
16 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹56, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 54.9 & second resistance of 55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's stock price rose by 3.85% to reach 56.13, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Aptus Value Housing Finance India is declining, but Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are all seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India312.8-3.5-1.11388.1239.515606.34
Manappuram Finance183.453.952.2207.3108.1515527.11
IFCI56.132.083.8571.710.9513974.2
Aavas Financiers1584.47.50.481815.01307.112538.9
Canfin Homes757.455.20.69905.0641.2510086.62
16 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 135.94% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is 135.94% higher than yesterday, with the price at 56.9, up by 5.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 57.5 & a low of 55.37 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.75Support 155.62
Resistance 258.69Support 254.43
Resistance 359.88Support 353.49
16 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IFCI rose by 4% to reach 56.21, outperforming its peers. While Aptus Value Housing Finance India is experiencing a decline, Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are all showing positive growth. In contrast, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India314.0-2.3-0.73388.1239.515666.21
Manappuram Finance184.555.052.81207.3108.1515620.21
IFCI56.212.164.071.710.9513994.12
Aavas Financiers1579.52.60.161815.01307.112500.12
Canfin Homes759.156.90.92905.0641.2510109.26
16 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹55.81, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹54.05

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 54.9 & second resistance of 55.75 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 56.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 56.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price has increased by 3.50% and is currently trading at 55.94. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 361.97%, reaching 55.94. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.15%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months115.77%
YTD85.42%
1 Year361.97%
16 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.9Support 153.1
Resistance 255.75Support 252.15
Resistance 356.7Support 351.3
16 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29567 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹53.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 54.75 & 53.04 yesterday to end at 53.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

