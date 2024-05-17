Active Stocks
IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at ₹61.45, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹55.88

38 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 9.97 %. The stock closed at 55.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.45 per share.

IFCI Share Price Highlights Premium
IFCI Share Price Highlights

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 54.58 and closed at 54.05. The stock's high for the day was 57.5, and the low was 54.3. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 14,604.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, and the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,245,354 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:08 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40:06 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 1.78%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 0.00% for both the current and upcoming fiscal years.

17 May 2024, 07:01:43 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -4.95% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 17744.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher compared to the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:03:54 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI increased by 9.97% today to reach 61.45, outperforming its peers. Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manappuram Finance, and Canfin Homes are experiencing declines, while Aavas Financiers, another peer of IFCI, is seeing a rise in its share price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India312.05-1.15-0.37388.1239.515568.92
Manappuram Finance183.65-1.5-0.81207.3108.1515544.04
IFCI61.455.579.9771.710.9515298.68
Aavas Financiers1595.86.30.41815.01307.112629.11
Canfin Homes759.15-1.65-0.22905.0641.2510109.26
17 May 2024, 05:32:43 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price ranged from a low of 55.54 to a high of 61.46 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:54:38 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 58.79% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 3 PM has increased by 58.79% compared to yesterday, with the price at 61.45, reflecting a 9.97% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:53:01 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI closed today at ₹61.45, up 9.97% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at 61.45 - a 9.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 63.45 , 65.45 , 69.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 57.45 , 53.45 , 51.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:30:37 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:20:24 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹61.46, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at 61.46 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:02:17 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.20
10 Days51.79
20 Days47.88
50 Days44.69
100 Days43.13
300 Days31.84
17 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:54:54 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 61.89% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is 61.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at 61.45, up by 9.97%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:35:09 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 61.72 and 60.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 60.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.65Support 161.08
Resistance 261.84Support 260.7
Resistance 362.22Support 360.51
17 May 2024, 02:06:03 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹61.46, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 61.46 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:52:00 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 73.05% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 1 PM has increased by 73.05% compared to the previous day, with the price at 61.46, showing a 9.99% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:38:32 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 62.52 and 59.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 59.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 62.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.72Support 160.95
Resistance 261.97Support 260.43
Resistance 362.49Support 360.18
17 May 2024, 01:09:40 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 55.54 and a high of 61.46.

17 May 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.45% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 24.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 61.46, reflecting a 9.99% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39:03 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI's stock reached a peak of 61.46 and a low of 58.27 in the last trading hour. It surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.52Support 159.33
Resistance 263.59Support 257.21
Resistance 365.71Support 356.14
17 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.20
10 Days51.79
20 Days47.88
50 Days44.69
100 Days43.13
300 Days31.84
17 May 2024, 12:20:50 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹60.62, up 8.48% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 60.62 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 11:54:04 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.47% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is down by 34.47% compared to yesterday, with the price at 60.84, reflecting a decrease of 8.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35:51 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI reached a peak of 58.5 and a low of 56.33 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong upward trend. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.07Support 156.9
Resistance 259.87Support 255.53
Resistance 361.24Support 354.73
17 May 2024, 11:26:38 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹58.4, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 57.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 59.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 59.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13:41 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's stock price has increased by 3.06% to reach 57.59. However, its competitors like Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India313.0-0.2-0.06388.1239.515616.32
Manappuram Finance185.0-0.15-0.08207.3108.1515658.3
IFCI57.591.713.0671.710.9514337.69
Aavas Financiers1579.1-10.4-0.651815.01307.112496.95
Canfin Homes756.25-4.55-0.6905.0641.2510070.64
17 May 2024, 10:47:47 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -63.15% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is down by 63.15% compared to yesterday, with the price at 57.15, a decrease of 2.27%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:40:40 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 56.75 & a low of 55.72 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.85Support 155.82
Resistance 257.31Support 255.25
Resistance 357.88Support 354.79
17 May 2024, 10:17:04 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00:50 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.13% to reach 55.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Canfin Homes are declining, whereas Manappuram Finance and Aavas Financiers are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at -0.2% and 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India310.05-3.15-1.01388.1239.515469.14
Manappuram Finance186.251.10.59207.3108.1515764.1
IFCI55.950.070.1371.710.9513929.39
Aavas Financiers1592.352.850.181815.01307.112601.81
Canfin Homes756.7-4.1-0.54905.0641.2510076.63
17 May 2024, 09:33:10 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹56, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹55.88

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 54.18 and 57.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 54.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:21:26 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price remains unchanged at 55.88 today, with a 1-year increase of 379.83%. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.58%
3 Months5.04%
6 Months123.6%
YTD91.77%
1 Year379.83%
17 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.33Support 154.18
Resistance 259.02Support 252.72
Resistance 360.48Support 351.03
17 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32028 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹54.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 57.5 & 54.3 yesterday to end at 54.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

