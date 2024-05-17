IFCI Share Price Highlights : IFCI closed today at 61.45, up 9.97% from yesterday's 55.88

IFCI Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹54.58 and closed at ₹54.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹57.5, and the low was ₹54.3. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹14,604.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,245,354 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has a 1.86% MF holding & 2.31% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.95% in january to 1.86% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.29% in january to 2.31% in april quarter.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 2.50%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 1.78%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 0.00% for both the current and upcoming fiscal years.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -4.95% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 17744.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher compared to the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI increased by 9.97% today to reach ₹61.45, outperforming its peers. Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manappuram Finance, and Canfin Homes are experiencing declines, while Aavas Financiers, another peer of IFCI, is seeing a rise in its share price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price ranged from a low of ₹55.54 to a high of ₹61.46 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 3 PM has increased by 58.79% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹61.45, reflecting a 9.97% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price closed the day at ₹61.45 - a 9.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 63.45 , 65.45 , 69.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 57.45 , 53.45 , 51.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at ₹61.46 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 2 PM is 61.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹61.45, up by 9.97%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 61.72 and 60.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 60.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.72.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.65
|Support 1
|61.08
|Resistance 2
|61.84
|Support 2
|60.7
|Resistance 3
|62.22
|Support 3
|60.51
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹61.46 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 1 PM has increased by 73.05% compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹61.46, showing a 9.99% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 62.52 and 59.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 59.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 62.52.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.72
|Support 1
|60.95
|Resistance 2
|61.97
|Support 2
|60.43
|Resistance 3
|62.49
|Support 3
|60.18
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹55.54 and a high of ₹61.46.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 24.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹61.46, reflecting a 9.99% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI's stock reached a peak of 61.46 and a low of 58.27 in the last trading hour. It surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.52
|Support 1
|59.33
|Resistance 2
|63.59
|Support 2
|57.21
|Resistance 3
|65.71
|Support 3
|56.14
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹60.62 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹60.48. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is down by 34.47% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹60.84, reflecting a decrease of 8.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI reached a peak of 58.5 and a low of 56.33 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong upward trend. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.07
|Support 1
|56.9
|Resistance 2
|59.87
|Support 2
|55.53
|Resistance 3
|61.24
|Support 3
|54.73
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹57.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹59.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹59.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's stock price has increased by 3.06% to reach ₹57.59. However, its competitors like Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manappuram Finance, Aavas Financiers, and Canfin Homes are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is down by 63.15% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹57.15, a decrease of 2.27%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 56.75 & a low of 55.72 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.85
|Support 1
|55.82
|Resistance 2
|57.31
|Support 2
|55.25
|Resistance 3
|57.88
|Support 3
|54.79
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.13% to reach ₹55.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Canfin Homes are declining, whereas Manappuram Finance and Aavas Financiers are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at -0.2% and 0.03% respectively.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹54.18 and ₹57.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹54.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price remains unchanged at ₹55.88 today, with a 1-year increase of 379.83%. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.58%
|3 Months
|5.04%
|6 Months
|123.6%
|YTD
|91.77%
|1 Year
|379.83%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.33
|Support 1
|54.18
|Resistance 2
|59.02
|Support 2
|52.72
|Resistance 3
|60.48
|Support 3
|51.03
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.5 & ₹54.3 yesterday to end at ₹54.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
