IFCI Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹77.51, closed at ₹75.64 with a high of ₹78.45 and a low of ₹73.54. The market capitalization was ₹19,358.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹79 and a 52-week low of ₹12.5. The BSE trading volume was 6,163,853 shares.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -2.25% and is currently trading at ₹72.40. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 479.06% to ₹72.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.5%
|3 Months
|57.42%
|6 Months
|136.43%
|YTD
|154.27%
|1 Year
|479.06%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.17
|Support 1
|72.29
|Resistance 2
|80.23
|Support 2
|70.47
|Resistance 3
|82.05
|Support 3
|67.41
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.45 & ₹73.54 yesterday to end at ₹74.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend