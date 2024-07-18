Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 75.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.07 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 77.51, closed at 75.64 with a high of 78.45 and a low of 73.54. The market capitalization was 19,358.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 79 and a 52-week low of 12.5. The BSE trading volume was 6,163,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -2.25% and is currently trading at 72.40. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 479.06% to 72.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.5%
3 Months57.42%
6 Months136.43%
YTD154.27%
1 Year479.06%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.17Support 172.29
Resistance 280.23Support 270.47
Resistance 382.05Support 367.41
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46665 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹75.64 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.45 & 73.54 yesterday to end at 74.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

