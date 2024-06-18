IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price for the last day was ₹64.45 at open and ₹64.21 at close. The high for the day was ₹66 and the low was ₹63. The market capitalization stands at ₹16920.39 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,968,802 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹66.19 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹67.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹67.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹64.89. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 446.75%, reaching ₹64.89. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.48%
|3 Months
|56.54%
|6 Months
|123.8%
|YTD
|122.26%
|1 Year
|446.75%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|66.19
|Support 1
|63.19
|Resistance 2
|67.6
|Support 2
|61.6
|Resistance 3
|69.19
|Support 3
|60.19
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹66 & ₹63 yesterday to end at ₹64.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend