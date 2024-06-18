Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 64.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.31 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price for the last day was 64.45 at open and 64.21 at close. The high for the day was 66 and the low was 63. The market capitalization stands at 16920.39 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7 and the low was 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,968,802 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹66.31, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹64.74

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 66.19 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 67.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 67.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 64.89. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 446.75%, reaching 64.89. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.48%
3 Months56.54%
6 Months123.8%
YTD122.26%
1 Year446.75%
18 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.19Support 163.19
Resistance 267.6Support 261.6
Resistance 369.19Support 360.19
18 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39803 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹64.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 66 & 63 yesterday to end at 64.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

