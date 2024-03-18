IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Drops in Trading Today

IFCI stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 39.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.57 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹40.39 and closed at ₹39.63. The stock reached a high of ₹41.35 and a low of ₹37.8 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹9721.93 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 1,967,598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST
IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹38.57, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹39.05
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock is priced at ₹38.57, which reflects a decrease of -1.23% in percentage change and a net decrease of -0.48.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:01 AM IST
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-6.91%
3 Months
32.73%
6 Months
133.13%
YTD
33.96%
1 Year
277.29%
18 Mar 2024, 09:04:12 AM IST
IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹39.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹39.63
The IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹39.05 with a net change of -0.58 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:42 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹39.63 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,967,598 with a closing price of ₹39.63.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!