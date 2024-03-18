IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Drops in Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹40.39 and closed at ₹39.63. The stock reached a high of ₹41.35 and a low of ₹37.8 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹9721.93 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 1,967,598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock is priced at ₹38.57, which reflects a decrease of -1.23% in percentage change and a net decrease of -0.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.91%
|3 Months
|32.73%
|6 Months
|133.13%
|YTD
|33.96%
|1 Year
|277.29%
The IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹39.05 with a net change of -0.58 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,967,598 with a closing price of ₹39.63.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!