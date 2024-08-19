IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹71.33 and closed at ₹70.36. The stock reached a high of ₹73.38 and a low of ₹71.23. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,721.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for IFCI are ₹91.39 and ₹13.53, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,440,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.38 & ₹71.23 yesterday to end at ₹71.63. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.