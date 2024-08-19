Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 70.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.63 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 71.33 and closed at 70.36. The stock reached a high of 73.38 and a low of 71.23. The market capitalization stood at 18,721.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for IFCI are 91.39 and 13.53, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,440,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 73.38 & 71.23 yesterday to end at 71.63. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

