IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 74.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.43 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 74.5, reached a high of 74.5 and a low of 69.69 before closing at 74.07. The market capitalization stood at 18,668.88 crore. The 52-week high was 79 and the low was 12.5. The BSE volume recorded was 3,536,244 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47976 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹74.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.5 & 69.69 yesterday to end at 71.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

