IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹74.5, reached a high of ₹74.5 and a low of ₹69.69 before closing at ₹74.07. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,668.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹79 and the low was ₹12.5. The BSE volume recorded was 3,536,244 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47976 k
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
19 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹74.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.5 & ₹69.69 yesterday to end at ₹71.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend