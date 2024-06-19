Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 64.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.7 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 64.99 and closed at 64.74 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 66.9, while the low was 64.46. The market capitalization stood at 16889.03 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 71.7 and 11.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,454,681 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IFCI dropped by 2.15% to reach 63.23, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Capri Global Capital and Manappuram Finance are declining, whereas Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Aavas Financiers are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Capri Global Capital222.0-0.4-0.18289.4182.2518313.67
Aptus Value Housing Finance India343.50.050.01388.1239.517138.04
IFCI63.23-1.39-2.1571.711.4515741.83
Manappuram Finance189.3-2.45-1.28207.3121.5516022.25
Aavas Financiers1905.04.00.211933.951307.115076.11
19 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹62.7, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹64.62

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has broken the first support of 63.82 & second support of 62.99 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 61.43. If the stock price breaks the final support of 61.43 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at 64.31. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 432.35% to 64.31. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.47%
3 Months60.25%
6 Months114.17%
YTD121.89%
1 Year432.35%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.21Support 163.82
Resistance 267.77Support 262.99
Resistance 368.6Support 361.43
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40939 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹64.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 66.9 & 64.46 yesterday to end at 64.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.