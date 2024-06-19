IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹64.99 and closed at ₹64.74 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹66.9, while the low was ₹64.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹16889.03 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹71.7 and ₹11.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,454,681 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IFCI dropped by 2.15% to reach ₹63.23, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Capri Global Capital and Manappuram Finance are declining, whereas Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Aavas Financiers are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Capri Global Capital
|222.0
|-0.4
|-0.18
|289.4
|182.25
|18313.67
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|343.5
|0.05
|0.01
|388.1
|239.5
|17138.04
|IFCI
|63.23
|-1.39
|-2.15
|71.7
|11.45
|15741.83
|Manappuram Finance
|189.3
|-2.45
|-1.28
|207.3
|121.55
|16022.25
|Aavas Financiers
|1905.0
|4.0
|0.21
|1933.95
|1307.1
|15076.11
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has broken the first support of ₹63.82 & second support of ₹62.99 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹61.43. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹61.43 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹64.31. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 432.35% to ₹64.31. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.47%
|3 Months
|60.25%
|6 Months
|114.17%
|YTD
|121.89%
|1 Year
|432.35%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|66.21
|Support 1
|63.82
|Resistance 2
|67.77
|Support 2
|62.99
|Resistance 3
|68.6
|Support 3
|61.43
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.9 & ₹64.46 yesterday to end at ₹64.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend