IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹39.1 and closed at ₹39.05. The high for the day was ₹40.14 while the low was ₹38.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹9602.43 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,304,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
