IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 71.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.87 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72.01 and closed at 71.63. The stock reached a high of 73.45 and a low of 71.69. The company's market capitalization stood at 18,783.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 91.39 and a low of 13.53. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,040,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.92Support 171.17
Resistance 274.06Support 270.56
Resistance 374.67Support 369.42
20 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 65901 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1040 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 73.45 & 71.69 yesterday to end at 71.87. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

