IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.01 and closed at ₹71.63. The stock reached a high of ₹73.45 and a low of ₹71.69. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18,783.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹13.53. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,040,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.92
|Support 1
|71.17
|Resistance 2
|74.06
|Support 2
|70.56
|Resistance 3
|74.67
|Support 3
|69.42
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1040 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.45 & ₹71.69 yesterday to end at ₹71.87. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.