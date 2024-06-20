IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹65.01 and closed at ₹64.62. The stock reached a high of ₹65.38 and a low of ₹62.24 during the trading session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,379.38 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI stands at ₹71.7 and the low at ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,723,088 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹64.62 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.38 & ₹62.24 yesterday to end at ₹64.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend