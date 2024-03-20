Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 38.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.66 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's last day saw a decline in its stock price, with an open price of 38.78 and a close price of 38.57. The high for the day was 39.3, and the low was 37.41. The market capitalization stood at 9375.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 682,585 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹38.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume was 682,585 shares and the closing price was 38.57.

