IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's last day saw a decline in its stock price, with an open price of ₹38.78 and a close price of ₹38.57. The high for the day was ₹39.3, and the low was ₹37.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹9375.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 682,585 shares traded.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
