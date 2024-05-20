Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 3.47 %. The stock closed at 61.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.58 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 62, closed at 61.45, with a high of 64.2 and a low of 61.8. The market capitalization stood at 16617.21 crore, with a 52-week high of 71.7 and a 52-week low of 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,226,573 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹63.58, up 3.47% from yesterday's ₹61.45

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 63.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 65.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 65.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 3.47% and is currently trading at 63.58. Over the past year, the price of IFCI shares has surged by 439.04% to reach 63.58, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.72%
3 Months10.78%
6 Months149.29%
YTD110.81%
1 Year439.04%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.45Support 157.45
Resistance 265.45Support 253.45
Resistance 369.45Support 351.45
20 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32028 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

20 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 64.2 & 61.8 yesterday to end at 61.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

