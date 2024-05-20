IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹62, closed at ₹61.45, with a high of ₹64.2 and a low of ₹61.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹16617.21 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹71.7 and a 52-week low of ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,226,573 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹63.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹65.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹65.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 3.47% and is currently trading at ₹63.58. Over the past year, the price of IFCI shares has surged by 439.04% to reach ₹63.58, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.72%
|3 Months
|10.78%
|6 Months
|149.29%
|YTD
|110.81%
|1 Year
|439.04%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.45
|Support 1
|57.45
|Resistance 2
|65.45
|Support 2
|53.45
|Resistance 3
|69.45
|Support 3
|51.45
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.2 & ₹61.8 yesterday to end at ₹61.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
