IFCI Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹71.87. The stock reached a high of ₹72.62 and dipped to a low of ₹71.07. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18,747.29 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IFCI's share price has ranged from a low of ₹13.6 to a high of ₹91.39. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,036,088 shares.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.57
|Support 1
|70.99
|Resistance 2
|73.39
|Support 2
|70.23
|Resistance 3
|74.15
|Support 3
|69.41
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1040 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.62 & ₹71.07 yesterday to end at ₹71.73. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.