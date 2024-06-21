IFCI Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened and closed at ₹62.67. The stock reached a high of ₹64.49 and a low of ₹61.83. The market capitalization stands at ₹16,340.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7, while the 52-week low is ₹11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI was 3,616,010 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.17
|Support 1
|61.52
|Resistance 2
|65.65
|Support 2
|60.35
|Resistance 3
|66.82
|Support 3
|58.87
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.49 & ₹61.83 yesterday to end at ₹62.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend