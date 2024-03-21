Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock value rises on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock value rises on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 37.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.71 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price TodayPremium
IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at 38.73 and closed at 37.66 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 39 and the low was 37.24. The market capitalization stood at 9415.71 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,132,517 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

IFCI Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42:55 AM IST

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹39.71, up 5% from yesterday's ₹37.82

IFCI stock is currently trading at 39.71, which represents a 5% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 1.89. Overall, IFCI stock has shown positive movement in the market.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:07 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months33.93%
6 Months79.15%
YTD29.67%
1 Year278.0%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹37.82, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹37.66

IFCI stock is currently priced at 37.82, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹37.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,132,517 and the closing price was 37.66.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie