IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock value rises on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Trade

IFCI stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 37.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.71 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.