IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock value rises on positive trading day

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at ₹38.73 and closed at ₹37.66 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹39 and the low was ₹37.24. The market capitalization stood at ₹9415.71 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,132,517 shares traded.
IFCI stock is currently trading at ₹39.71, which represents a 5% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 1.89. Overall, IFCI stock has shown positive movement in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|33.93%
|6 Months
|79.15%
|YTD
|29.67%
|1 Year
|278.0%
IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹37.82, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,132,517 and the closing price was ₹37.66.
