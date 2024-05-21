IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in today's trading

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹62, reached a high of ₹64.2, and a low of ₹61.8 before closing at ₹61.45. The market capitalization of IFCI was ₹16,617.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 2,226,573.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹62.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹62.13 and ₹64.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹62.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 64.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The price of IFCI shares has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹63.61. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 453.04%, reaching ₹63.61. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.2%
|3 Months
|14.52%
|6 Months
|158.01%
|YTD
|118.18%
|1 Year
|453.04%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.68
|Support 1
|62.13
|Resistance 2
|65.77
|Support 2
|60.67
|Resistance 3
|67.23
|Support 3
|59.58
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.2 & ₹61.8 yesterday to end at ₹61.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!