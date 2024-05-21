Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 63.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.35 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 62, reached a high of 64.2, and a low of 61.8 before closing at 61.45. The market capitalization of IFCI was 16,617.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7 and the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 2,226,573.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹62.35, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹63.58

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 62.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 62.13 and 64.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 62.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 64.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The price of IFCI shares has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 63.61. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 453.04%, reaching 63.61. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.2%
3 Months14.52%
6 Months158.01%
YTD118.18%
1 Year453.04%
21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 164.68Support 162.13
Resistance 265.77Support 260.67
Resistance 367.23Support 359.58
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37129 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 64.2 & 61.8 yesterday to end at 61.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

