IFCI Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹71.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹71.73. The stock reached a high of ₹74.51 and a low of ₹71.22 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹18,752.52 crore, IFCI traded a volume of 1,519,071 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹91.39, and its 52-week low is ₹13.6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1519 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.51 & ₹71.22 yesterday to end at ₹71.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.