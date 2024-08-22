Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 71.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.75 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 71.7 and closed slightly higher at 71.73. The stock reached a high of 74.51 and a low of 71.22 during the session. With a market capitalization of 18,752.52 crore, IFCI traded a volume of 1,519,071 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 91.39, and its 52-week low is 13.6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61509 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1519 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.51 & 71.22 yesterday to end at 71.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

