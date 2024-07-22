IFCI Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹71.94 and closed at ₹71.43. The stock reached a high of ₹73.28 and a low of ₹67.76 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI was ₹17,837.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79, and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,146,422 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|71.55
|Support 1
|66.18
|Resistance 2
|75.09
|Support 2
|64.35
|Resistance 3
|76.92
|Support 3
|60.81
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.28 & ₹67.76 yesterday to end at ₹68.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend