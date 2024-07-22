Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -4.45 %. The stock closed at 71.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.25 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 71.94 and closed at 71.43. The stock reached a high of 73.28 and a low of 67.76 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI was 17,837.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79, and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,146,422 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 171.55Support 166.18
Resistance 275.09Support 264.35
Resistance 376.92Support 360.81
22 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49518 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 73.28 & 67.76 yesterday to end at 68.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

