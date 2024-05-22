Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in trading today

20 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 60.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.18 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 63.61 and closed at 63.58. The stock's high was 63.85 and low was 60.5. The market capitalization stood at 15,927.22 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7 and the low was 10.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,642,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:05:49 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IFCI reached a low of 58.51 and a high of 62.50 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:50:03 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.49% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 4.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 58.96, a decrease of 3.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:38:40 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 59.99 and 58.71 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 58.71 and selling near the hourly resistance at 59.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.46Support 158.91
Resistance 259.78Support 258.68
Resistance 360.01Support 358.36
22 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days57.66
10 Days54.32
20 Days50.25
50 Days45.46
100 Days44.05
300 Days32.56
22 May 2024, 12:10:45 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹59.18, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹60.94

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has broken the first support of 59.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 58.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 58.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:07 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.74% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded until 11 AM is 2.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at 59.05, showing a decrease of -3.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:38:31 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 62.0 and 58.41 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 58.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 62.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.99Support 158.71
Resistance 260.78Support 258.22
Resistance 361.27Support 357.43
22 May 2024, 11:22:14 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹59.22, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹60.94

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IFCI has broken the first support of 59.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 58.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 58.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12:56 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price dropped by 2.84% to 59.21, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Piramal Enterprises and Manappuram Finance are declining, whereas IIFL Finance and Aptus Value Housing Finance India are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Piramal Enterprises817.1-1.3-0.161140.0738.5518266.76
IIFL Finance399.11.10.28683.97304.2515630.57
IFCI59.21-1.73-2.8471.710.9514741.0
Aptus Value Housing Finance India308.0510.33.46388.1239.515369.35
Manappuram Finance179.25-0.85-0.47207.3108.1515171.63
22 May 2024, 10:50:37 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 7.18% higher than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded by 10 AM is 7.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 59.75, showing a decrease of -1.95%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:37:26 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 62.1 & a low of 58.51 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.0Support 158.41
Resistance 263.84Support 256.66
Resistance 365.59Support 354.82
22 May 2024, 10:10:36 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59:13 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price dropped by 2.2% to reach 59.6, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Manappuram Finance is declining, but Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India are all showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and up by 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Piramal Enterprises818.850.450.051140.0738.5518305.89
IIFL Finance398.550.550.14683.97304.2515609.03
IFCI59.6-1.34-2.271.710.9514838.1
Aptus Value Housing Finance India308.210.453.51388.1239.515376.84
Manappuram Finance179.3-0.8-0.44207.3108.1515175.86
22 May 2024, 09:40:15 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹60.81, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹60.94

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 60.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 59.63 and 63.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 59.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:21:21 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 2.12% today, reaching 62.23. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 431.88%, also reaching 62.23. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.15%
3 Months16.71%
6 Months150.1%
YTD108.92%
1 Year431.88%
22 May 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.0Support 159.6
Resistance 265.15Support 258.35
Resistance 366.4Support 356.2
22 May 2024, 08:21:00 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39033 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:01:10 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹63.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.85 & 60.5 yesterday to end at 63.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

