IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock drops in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹63.61 and closed at ₹63.58. The stock's high was ₹63.85 and low was ₹60.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,927.22 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹10.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,642,874 shares.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IFCI reached a low of ₹58.51 and a high of ₹62.50 on the current trading day.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.49% lower than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 4.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹58.96, a decrease of 3.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 59.99 and 58.71 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 58.71 and selling near the hourly resistance at 59.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.46
|Support 1
|58.91
|Resistance 2
|59.78
|Support 2
|58.68
|Resistance 3
|60.01
|Support 3
|58.36
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|57.66
|10 Days
|54.32
|20 Days
|50.25
|50 Days
|45.46
|100 Days
|44.05
|300 Days
|32.56
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.74% higher than yesterday
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded until 11 AM is 2.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹59.05, showing a decrease of -3.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between the levels of 62.0 and 58.41 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 58.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 62.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.99
|Support 1
|58.71
|Resistance 2
|60.78
|Support 2
|58.22
|Resistance 3
|61.27
|Support 3
|57.43
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price dropped by 2.84% to ₹59.21, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Piramal Enterprises and Manappuram Finance are declining, whereas IIFL Finance and Aptus Value Housing Finance India are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Piramal Enterprises
|817.1
|-1.3
|-0.16
|1140.0
|738.55
|18266.76
|IIFL Finance
|399.1
|1.1
|0.28
|683.97
|304.25
|15630.57
|IFCI
|59.21
|-1.73
|-2.84
|71.7
|10.95
|14741.0
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|308.05
|10.3
|3.46
|388.1
|239.5
|15369.35
|Manappuram Finance
|179.25
|-0.85
|-0.47
|207.3
|108.15
|15171.63
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI touched a high of 62.1 & a low of 58.51 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.0
|Support 1
|58.41
|Resistance 2
|63.84
|Support 2
|56.66
|Resistance 3
|65.59
|Support 3
|54.82
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Today, IFCI's share price dropped by 2.2% to reach ₹59.6, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Manappuram Finance is declining, but Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India are all showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and up by 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Piramal Enterprises
|818.85
|0.45
|0.05
|1140.0
|738.55
|18305.89
|IIFL Finance
|398.55
|0.55
|0.14
|683.97
|304.25
|15609.03
|IFCI
|59.6
|-1.34
|-2.2
|71.7
|10.95
|14838.1
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|308.2
|10.45
|3.51
|388.1
|239.5
|15376.84
|Manappuram Finance
|179.3
|-0.8
|-0.44
|207.3
|108.15
|15175.86
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 2.12% today, reaching ₹62.23. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant gain of 431.88%, also reaching ₹62.23. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.15%
|3 Months
|16.71%
|6 Months
|150.1%
|YTD
|108.92%
|1 Year
|431.88%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.0
|Support 1
|59.6
|Resistance 2
|65.15
|Support 2
|58.35
|Resistance 3
|66.4
|Support 3
|56.2
