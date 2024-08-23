Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 71.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.86 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72.25 and closed at 71.75, with a high of 73.38 and a low of 71.59. The company has a market capitalization of 18,781.27 crore. The 52-week high is 91.39, while the 52-week low stands at 13.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,111,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.88Support 171.11
Resistance 273.99Support 270.45
Resistance 374.65Support 369.34
23 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53267 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1111 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 73.38 & 71.59 yesterday to end at 71.86. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

