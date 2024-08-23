IFCI Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.25 and closed at ₹71.75, with a high of ₹73.38 and a low of ₹71.59. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,781.27 crore. The 52-week high is ₹91.39, while the 52-week low stands at ₹13.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,111,474 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.88
|Support 1
|71.11
|Resistance 2
|73.99
|Support 2
|70.45
|Resistance 3
|74.65
|Support 3
|69.34
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1111 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.38 & ₹71.59 yesterday to end at ₹71.86. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.