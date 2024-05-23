IFCI Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹61.72, with a high of ₹62.5 and a low of ₹58.51 before closing at ₹60.94. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,498.59 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5,416,210 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -1.32% and is currently trading at ₹58.52. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 416.09%, reaching ₹58.52. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.81%
|3 Months
|18.51%
|6 Months
|146.27%
|YTD
|103.6%
|1 Year
|416.09%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.7
|Support 1
|57.7
|Resistance 2
|64.1
|Support 2
|56.1
|Resistance 3
|65.7
|Support 3
|53.7
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.5 & ₹58.51 yesterday to end at ₹60.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend