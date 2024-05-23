Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 60.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.3 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 61.72, with a high of 62.5 and a low of 58.51 before closing at 60.94. The market capitalization stood at 15,498.59 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7 and the low was 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5,416,210 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by -1.32% and is currently trading at 58.52. Over the past year, IFCI shares have seen a significant increase of 416.09%, reaching 58.52. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.81%
3 Months18.51%
6 Months146.27%
YTD103.6%
1 Year416.09%
23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.7Support 157.7
Resistance 264.1Support 256.1
Resistance 365.7Support 353.7
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38897 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.5 & 58.51 yesterday to end at 60.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

