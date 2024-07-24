Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 6.37 %. The stock closed at 70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.46 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 69.89 and closed at 70. The stock reached a high of 76.84 and a low of 69.15. The market capitalization stood at 19,460.8 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI is 79, while the 52-week low is 12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 6,542,534 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 76.84 & 69.15 yesterday to end at 74.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.