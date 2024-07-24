IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹69.89 and closed at ₹70. The stock reached a high of ₹76.84 and a low of ₹69.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,460.8 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI is ₹79, while the 52-week low is ₹12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 6,542,534 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.84 & ₹69.15 yesterday to end at ₹74.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend