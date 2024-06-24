IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of ₹61.14. The stock reached a high of ₹62.1 and a low of ₹60.25 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,984.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,009,310 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price ranged from a low of ₹60.25 to a high of ₹62.1 on the current day.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 2.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹61, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 61.86 and 60.93 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 60.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.27
|Support 1
|60.86
|Resistance 2
|61.52
|Support 2
|60.7
|Resistance 3
|61.68
|Support 3
|60.45
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|63.14
|10 Days
|62.93
|20 Days
|60.84
|50 Days
|52.99
|100 Days
|50.05
|300 Days
|37.40
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.1 & ₹60.25 yesterday to end at ₹61.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend