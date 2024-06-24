Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 61.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.16 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of 61.14. The stock reached a high of 62.1 and a low of 60.25 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 15,984.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,009,310 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI stock's price ranged from a low of 60.25 to a high of 62.1 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.23% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The volume of IFCI traded until 12 AM is 2.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 61, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 61.86 and 60.93 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 60.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.27Support 160.86
Resistance 261.52Support 260.7
Resistance 361.68Support 360.45
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days63.14
10 Days62.93
20 Days60.84
50 Days52.99
100 Days50.05
300 Days37.40
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.1 & 60.25 yesterday to end at 61.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

