IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 59.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.74 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 59.75, with a closing price of 59.3. The stock's high for the day was 61.91, while the low was 58.42. IFCI has a market capitalization of 15,874.95 crores, with a 52-week high of 71.7 and a 52-week low of 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,535,293 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39104 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹59.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.91 & 58.42 yesterday to end at 59.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

