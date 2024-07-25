Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 20 %. The stock closed at 70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 69.89, reached a high of 84, and closed at 70 on the last trading day. The stock's market capitalization is 21,954.16 crores, with a 52-week high of 79 and a low of 12.56. The BSE saw a trading volume of 22,529,543 shares for IFCI on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.87Support 174.12
Resistance 293.78Support 264.28
Resistance 3103.62Support 359.37
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 183 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61634 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 197.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84 & 69.15 yesterday to end at 84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.