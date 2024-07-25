IFCI Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹69.89, reached a high of ₹84, and closed at ₹70 on the last trading day. The stock's market capitalization is ₹21,954.16 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹79 and a low of ₹12.56. The BSE saw a trading volume of 22,529,543 shares for IFCI on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.87
|Support 1
|74.12
|Resistance 2
|93.78
|Support 2
|64.28
|Resistance 3
|103.62
|Support 3
|59.37
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 197.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84 & ₹69.15 yesterday to end at ₹84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend