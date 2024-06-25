Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 61.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.97 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, opening and closing at 61.14. The high for the day was 62.1, and the low was 60.25. The market capitalization stood at 15,935.06 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7, and the low was 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,428,840 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37292 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1428 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.1 & 60.25 yesterday to end at 61.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.