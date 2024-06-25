IFCI Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, opening and closing at ₹61.14. The high for the day was ₹62.1, and the low was ₹60.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,935.06 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, and the low was ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,428,840 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1428 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.1 & ₹60.25 yesterday to end at ₹61.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend