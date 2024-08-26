Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares on the Rise in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares on the Rise in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 71.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.73 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 72.38 and closed at 71.7, with the same value as the day's high and a low of 71.74. The company's market capitalization stands at 18,768.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IFCI's stock has ranged from a high of 91.39 to a low of 13.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:34:32 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 71.93 and 71.68 over the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 71.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 71.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.17Support 171.65
Resistance 272.48Support 271.44
Resistance 372.69Support 371.13
26 Aug 2024, 01:04:17 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI stock's price ranged between a low of 71.43 and a high of 72.65.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:51 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.72% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for IFCI is 55.72% lower than it was at the same time yesterday, with the stock price at 71.85, down by 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside the price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:48 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a high of 71.91 and a low of 71.66 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 72.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting an upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 171.93Support 171.68
Resistance 272.05Support 271.55
Resistance 372.18Support 371.43
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:09 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days71.78
10 Days71.77
20 Days76.22
50 Days70.01
100 Days59.78
300 Days48.35
26 Aug 2024, 12:10:46 PM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI trading at ₹71.73, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹71.7

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at 71.73 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 71.13 and 72.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 71.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 72.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45:09 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -53.10% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IFCI has decreased by 53.10% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 71.82, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price. A positive price movement with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34:19 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 72.46 and 71.24 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 71.24 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 72.46.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.0Support 171.59
Resistance 272.21Support 271.39
Resistance 372.41Support 371.18
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:13 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹71.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹71.7

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 71.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 71.13 and 72.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 71.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 72.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:52 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.15%, reaching 71.81, while its peers showed mixed performance. Capri Global Capital saw a decline, whereas IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Manappuram Finance experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.65% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IIFL Finance459.00.750.16683.97304.2518029.51
Creditaccess Grameen1219.916.251.351794.41153.5519442.4
IFCI71.810.110.1591.3913.617877.92
Manappuram Finance216.351.10.51230.25125.318311.75
Capri Global Capital214.65-0.2-0.09289.4183.3517707.34
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:41 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.21% lower than yesterday

IFCI Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the volume of IFCI traded was 53.21% lower than it was yesterday, with the price standing at 71.77, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25:13 AM IST

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.38 & 71.74 yesterday to end at 71.87. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

