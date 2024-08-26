IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares on the Rise in Today's Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹72.38 and closed at ₹71.7, with the same value as the day's high and a low of ₹71.74. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹18,768.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IFCI's stock has ranged from a high of ₹91.39 to a low of ₹13.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,467 shares.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 71.93 and 71.68 over the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 71.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 71.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.17
|Support 1
|71.65
|Resistance 2
|72.48
|Support 2
|71.44
|Resistance 3
|72.69
|Support 3
|71.13
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI stock's price ranged between a low of ₹71.43 and a high of ₹72.65.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for IFCI is 55.72% lower than it was at the same time yesterday, with the stock price at ₹71.85, down by 0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside the price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI reached a high of 71.91 and a low of 71.66 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 72.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting an upward trend.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|71.78
|10 Days
|71.77
|20 Days
|76.22
|50 Days
|70.01
|100 Days
|59.78
|300 Days
|48.35
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: IFCI share price is at ₹71.73 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹71.13 and ₹72.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹71.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 72.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IFCI has decreased by 53.10% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹71.82, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price. A positive price movement with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 72.46 and 71.24 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 71.24 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 72.46.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI's share price increased by 0.15%, reaching ₹71.81, while its peers showed mixed performance. Capri Global Capital saw a decline, whereas IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Manappuram Finance experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.65% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IIFL Finance
|459.0
|0.75
|0.16
|683.97
|304.25
|18029.51
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1219.9
|16.25
|1.35
|1794.4
|1153.55
|19442.4
|IFCI
|71.81
|0.11
|0.15
|91.39
|13.6
|17877.92
|Manappuram Finance
|216.35
|1.1
|0.51
|230.25
|125.3
|18311.75
|Capri Global Capital
|214.65
|-0.2
|-0.09
|289.4
|183.35
|17707.34
IFCI Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the volume of IFCI traded was 53.21% lower than it was yesterday, with the price standing at ₹71.77, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
