IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock up in positive trade today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 3.73 %. The stock closed at 84.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.84 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 82.79 and closed at 84 with a high of 91.39 and a low of 81.45. The market capitalization stood at 22,131.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 84 and the 52-week low at 12.56. The BSE volume recorded was 23,789,532 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹87.84, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹84.68

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 87.84 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 80.15 and 90.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 80.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 2.85% and is currently trading at 87.09. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 570.28% to reach 87.09. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.72%
3 Months71.57%
6 Months60.59%
YTD190.87%
1 Year570.28%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.0Support 180.15
Resistance 295.62Support 275.92
Resistance 399.85Support 370.3
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 233 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71595 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 225.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 91.39 & 81.45 yesterday to end at 84.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

