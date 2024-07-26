IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock up in positive trade today

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹82.79 and closed at ₹84 with a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹81.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,131.89 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹84 and the 52-week low at ₹12.56. The BSE volume recorded was 23,789,532 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹87.84 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹80.15 and ₹90.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹80.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 90.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 2.85% and is currently trading at ₹87.09. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 570.28% to reach ₹87.09. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.72%
|3 Months
|71.57%
|6 Months
|60.59%
|YTD
|190.87%
|1 Year
|570.28%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.0
|Support 1
|80.15
|Resistance 2
|95.62
|Support 2
|75.92
|Resistance 3
|99.85
|Support 3
|70.3
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 225.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹91.39 & ₹81.45 yesterday to end at ₹84.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend